Turkey, Qatar to discuss Kabul airport plans with Taliban

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A joint Turkish and Qatari delegation is traveling to Afghanistan to discuss plans for companies from their two countries to run Kabul’s international airport in a partnership, Turkey’s state-run news agency reported Thursday.

The Anadolu Agency said Turkish and Qatari officials met in Doha this week to coordinate details and were scheduled to travel to Kabul later on Thursday to present their proposal to Afghanistan’s interim government — which has yet to agree to the plan.