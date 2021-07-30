Tunisian president names new security chief amid crisis July 30, 2021 Updated: July 30, 2021 5:10 a.m.
New acting Tunisian Interior Minister Ridha Gharsallaoui , left, and Tunisian President Kais Saiedis poses after a sworn in ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Carthage, outside Tunis, Tunisia, Thursday, July 29, 2021.
TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia's president has named a new interior minister, in his first major appointment since he froze parliament and seized executive powers earlier this week amid protests and an economic crisis.
President Kais Saied named Ridha Gharsallaoui, a former national security adviser to the presidency, to the post on Thursday night. The Interior Ministry oversees domestic security, including policing.