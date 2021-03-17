Tunisian leader meets with Libya's new government in Tripoli

CAIRO (AP) — Tunisia’s president met Wednesday with Libya's newly appointed government officials in Tripoli, becoming the first head of state to visit the war-torn country a day after an interim administration took power.

President Kais Saied landed in the capital's Mitiga International Airport and was received by Mohammad Younes Menfi, head of Libya's Presidential Council. They then headed for talks, according to Menfi’s office. The Tunisian leader also met with Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.