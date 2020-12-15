Tunisian PM cancels Italy trip after minister gets virus

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi has canceled a planned visit Tuesday to Italy at the last minute, after one of his ministers accompanying him on a visit to France tested positive for the coronavirus.

Mechichi had been on a three-day trip to France, where he met French Prime Minister Jean Castex, as well as the presidents of the Senate and the National Assembly.

It's unclear whether any of these officials are impacted by the news. Senior French political officials have repeatedly said that they adhere to strict sanitary protocols during the pandemic.

According to the official TAP news agency, Minister of Economy and Finance Ali Kooli was found positive for Covid-19 during tests carried out in Paris before the planned trip to Rome. TAP reported that the other members of the delegation tested negative for the virus.