Tunisia's turmoil is being watched warily around the globe MEHDI EL-AREM, AYA BATRAWY and LORNE COOK, Associated Press July 30, 2021 Updated: July 30, 2021 6:21 a.m.
TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Days of political turmoil in Tunisia over a crippled economy and surging coronavirus infections have left the country's allies in the Middle East, Europe and the United States watching to see if its fragile democracy will survive.
European countries — most notably nearby Italy — worry about a flood of migrants should Tunisia slide further into chaos.
