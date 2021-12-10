Tunisia: LGBT activist's assault seen as a pattern by police

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — A prominent LGBTQ activist in Tunisia has reported that two men, one dressed in police uniform, threw him to the ground, beat and kicked him during an assault they said was punishment for his “insulting” attempts to file complaints against officers for previous mistreatment.
“This was not the first time that I had been attacked by a policeman, but I was really surprised. The attack was horrifying,” Badr Baabou, president of the Tunisian Association for Justice and Equality, or Damj, said. “They aimed for my head... at a moment they stood on my neck. This was very symbolic for me, as if they wanted to reduce me to silence.”