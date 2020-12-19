https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Tucson-police-Man-boy-dead-in-apparent-15816617.php
Tucson police: Man, boy dead in apparent murder-suicide
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tucson police say two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide.
Police said officers who sent to a home early Friday to check the welfare of its occupants discovered a man and a body both dead.
Police said 40-year-old Phillip Emmanuel Foye apparently killed the boy and then himself.
The boy's identity wasn't released and police said a woman who lived at the home wasn't home.
