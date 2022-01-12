"Tsunami" surge in Nevada COVID-19 cases state's worst ever

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Staffing levels at Las Vegas-area hospitals remain in the worst “crisis” category for the second week in a row as Nevada’s COVID-19 positivity test rate soars to new heights and schools scramble to respond to the state's worst coronavirus surge to date.

Nearly one in three people taking COVID-19 tests outside the home are testing positive as the apparently less-severe but more-contagious omicron variant fuels the virus that’s spreading statewide faster than ever, health officials said Wednesday.