Trump says he'll make 'big announcement' Nov. 15

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump said Monday he will be making a “big announcement” next week in Florida as he teased a third presidential run while campaigning in Ohio ahead of the final day of voting in this year's midterm elections.
“I'm going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Mar-a-Lago," Trump said before a cheering crowd in Vandalia, Ohio Monday night, where he was holding his final rally of the midterm season to bolster Senate candidate JD Vance. “We want nothing to detract from the importance of tomorrow."