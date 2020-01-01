Trump nominee sworn in as U.S. district judge in Michigan

DETROIT (AP) — Federal Magistrate Stephanie Dawkins Davis was sworn in as a U.S. district judge for Michigan’s eastern district.

The ceremony was held Tuesday evening at the federal courthouse in downtown Detroit, court officials said in a release.

Davis, 52, will serve in the U.S. Courthouse in Flint.

She was nominated for the post by President Donald Trump and was confirmed Dec. 19 by the U.S. Senate. Her commission was signed Tuesday by Trump.

Davis was appointed federal magistrate in 2016 after spending nearly 20 years as an assistant U.S. attorney in Detroit. She worked from 1992 to 1997 as an associate lawyer in a Detroit law firm.

“Serving the cause of justice has been my life's work and I appreciate the trust that has been placed in me,” Davis said. “I will diligently apply the law and honor the humanity of all who appear before me.”

Davis was born in Kansas City, Missouri, and raised in Kansas City, Kansas.