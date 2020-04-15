Trump campaign, Democrats using apps in New Mexico

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — The campaign to reelect President Donald Trump can’t hold gatherings in coffee shops or at private homes in New Mexico, so the campaign quietly is turning to technology in the nation’s most Hispanic state during a time of COVID-19 social distancing.

With just weeks to go before New Mexico’s June 2 primary, Trump’s re-election team aggressively is targeting potential supporters to keep them engaged, even though he already has enough delegates to win the GOP nomination again. The campaign is using a get-out-the-vote app and zoom calls to train would-be volunteers.

Virtual training gives supporters talking points about the president’s moves to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus and how his economic policies have affected New Mexico — one of the poorest states in the nation. The TrumpTalk App allows volunteers in rural parts of the state to make calls from home to potential voters and log responses.

Trump Victory regional spokeswoman Samantha Zager said the goal is to foster an army for a “ground game” months ahead of the November general election. Though Zagar admitted the virtual connections don't replace Trump's massive rallies, she said they keep voters informed and motivated.

So far, the campaign of Democratic presidential campaign Joe Biden has not set up any visible infrastructure or campaign offices in New Mexico. This month, his last opponent, Bernie Sanders, suspended his campaign and endorsed him.

Biden's campaign got off to a rocky start last month as it tried to pivot from allies and handshakes to a virtual world.

A virtual town hall via Facebook live started after Biden had begun speaking, cutting off his introduction, and at one point Biden — holding a cell phone in his hand — turned and walked partially off camera, so viewers could no longer see his face. The stream lasted less than five minutes before wrapping up, with the campaign apologizing for “technical difficulties.”

Zager said the lack of a Biden infrastructure has given the Trump campaign a significant advantage in states like New Mexico. She also pointed out the Biden livestream failure.

“It’s going to take them years to catch up,” Zager said. “They can try to catch up with us, but I wish them luck with that.”

New Mexico Democrats, however, aren’t remaining idle. With several competitive primary races — especially among many liberal candidates challenging moderate state lawmakers — state Democrats also are using online tools and apps to keep their voters engaged.

In March, for example, the Democratic Party of New Mexico launched an online resource hub focused on electing Democrats during COVID-19 social distancing restrictions.

“Campaigning During COVID-19” contains information about upcoming events and initiatives like delegate selection workshops and data and social media trainings.

Democratic consultants and activists also are using the VoteBuilder App to make calls from home and keep track of potential supporters.

“The Democratic Party of New Mexico is finding innovative ways to engage voters throughout New Mexico, even as we continue to practice social distancing,” said Democratic Party of New Mexico Chair Marg Elliston.

Since 2000, New Mexico has voted for the Democratic presidential nominee in all but one election. President George W. Bush captured the southwestern state in 2004.

Zager said despite that history, Trump believes he can win New Mexico in 2020.

“We are a very data-driven operation,” Zager said. “We wouldn’t be putting New Mexico on the table as a place we could capture if we didn’t have the belief we couldn’t win there.”

