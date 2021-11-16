Trump ally Bannon talks tough after court appearance MICHAEL BALSAMO and MARY CLARE JALONICK, Associated Press Nov. 16, 2021 Updated: Nov. 16, 2021 12:22 a.m.
1 of12 Former White House strategist Steve Bannon pauses to speak with reporters after departing federal court, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives at the FBI Washington Field Office, Monday, Nov., 15, 2021, in Washington. Bannon has surrendered to federal authorities to face contempt charges after defying a subpoena from a House committee investigating January 6™s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Bannon was taken into custody Monday morning. Jose Luis Magana/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Former White House strategist Steve Bannon pauses to speak with reporters after departing federal court, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives at the FBI Washington Field Office, Monday, Nov., 15, 2021, in Washington. Carolyn Kaster/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives at the FBI Washington Field Office, Monday, Nov., 15, 2021, in Washington. Bannon has surrendered to federal authorities to face contempt charges after defying a subpoena from a House committee investigating January’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Bannon was taken into custody Monday morning. Jose Luis Magana/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives at the FBI Washington Field Office, Monday, Nov., 15, 2021, in Washington. Carolyn Kaster/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives at the FBI Washington Field Office, Monday, Nov., 15, 2021, in Washington. Bannon has surrendered to federal authorities to face contempt charges after defying a subpoena from a House committee investigating January’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Bannon was taken into custody Monday morning. Jose Luis Magana/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives at the FBI Washington Field Office, Monday, Nov., 15, 2021, in Washington. Bannon has surrendered to federal authorities to face contempt charges after defying a subpoena from a House committee investigating January’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Bannon was taken into custody Monday morning. Jose Luis Magana/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
WASHINGTON (AP) — Longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon appeared before a judge to face criminal contempt charges for defying a subpoena from Congress' Jan. 6 committee, then declared combatively outside court that he was “taking on the Biden regime” in fighting the charges.
Bannon did not enter a plea Monday and is due back in court on Thursday for the next phase of what could be the first high-level trial in connection with January’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Written By
MICHAEL BALSAMO and MARY CLARE JALONICK