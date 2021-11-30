Truck rams into tent in Syria camp, killing 3 Iraqi women

BEIRUT (AP) — A tanker truck distributing water at a sprawling camp housing families of Islamic State group members in northeast Syria rammed into a tent, apparently by accident, killing three women and injuring two children, a Kurdish official inside the camp said Tuesday.
Al-Hol camp in Syria's Hassakeh province is controlled by U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters and the number of residents of the tent settlement rose sharply in early 2019 during the last days of IS in Syria before its defeat in March that year.