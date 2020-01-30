Troutarama 2020 dates set

BALDWIN -- The 64th annual Troutarama 2020 will take place Wednesday, July 22, through Saturday, July 25.

A contract has been signed with Schmidt Amusements to move the festival from the third weekend in July, to the more traditional fourth weekend.

It is hoped that Mother Nature will be kinder this year, after last year's weather disaster which caused an almost complete washout of Saturday's events.

Last year was the first time in 63 years the Grand Parade had to be canceled.

The Troutarama committee would like to remind all area fishermen, the Annual Troutarama Fishing contest opened Jan. 1, and will run through July 22.

There are 10 categories in the contest: brook, brown and rainbow trout; large and small mouth bass; bluegill; perch; crappie; walleye and northern pike.

Entries will be in two age groups: 14 years and under, and everyone else. There is no fee for entering, and you can enter as many times as you like.

First prize for the largest fish in each category will be a $25 gift card. There will be a grand prize of a $100 gift card for the largest fish in any category that is closest to the current state record for that species.

Rules for the contest are: 1) fresh or live fish only (no frozen), and 2) the fish must be caught in Lake County.

Fishermen may weigh in their catch at Baldwin Bait and Tackle, Ed's Sport Shop or the Pere Marquette River Lodge.

The contest is open to all ice fishermen as well as the spring and summer anglers.

For information about Troutarama 2020, visit trountarama.com.

Suggestions for the 64th festival may be submitted in writing at the Wenger Insurance Agency, 830 Michigan Ave., Baldwin.