Tribes say North Dakota is tampering with mineral royalties

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation is accusing North Dakota officials of tampering with the tribes' efforts to collect royalties from oil and gas production underneath a riverbed on the Fort Berthold Reservation. The state says the tribes have no legal claim.
The latest grievance is part of an ongoing dispute that has seen the rights for minerals exchange hands four times in the last five years, the last time in February when the Biden administration ruled that the royalties belonged to the Three Affiliated Tribes. The money has been held in a trust fund.