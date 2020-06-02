Tree trimmer in Phoenix dies, apparently was electrocuted

PHOENIX (AP) — A tree trimmer has died after an incident at a Phoenix home, according to authorities.

Phoenix Fire Department officials said they received a rescue call about 9 a.m. Monday.

The trimmer is believed to have made contact with electrical lines, electrocuting himself while working on a backyard palm tree.

Authorities said first arriving crews found the victim on fire and suspended about 30 feet in the tree near power lines.

Fire officials said technical rescue companies removed the body.

The name of the victim wasn’t immediately released and Phoenix police are investigating the death.