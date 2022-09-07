Transgender beneficiaries sue Florida over Medicaid limit

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Until this month, Medicaid paid for August Dekker's testosterone treatments which allowed the transgender man from Florida's Gulf Coast to feel like he was living in his own skin. But now he is scrambling to figure out how to pay for future treatments since Florida last month started restricting Medicaid insurance coverage for gender affirming care for transgender people.
Dekker and three other plaintiffs on Wednesday sued Florida health officials, claiming the rule change was unconstitutional.