Train operator shot in East Los Angeles, suspect at large

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Metro train operator was shot twice early Friday morning aboard a train pulling into an East Los Angeles station and the shooter remained at large, authorities said.

The operator was rushed to the hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening, according to Ramon Montenegro, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Transit Services Bureau.

Detectives were working to determine if the shooter was targeting the operator or if there is any connection between the two, Montenegro said.

It wasn't clear if the shooter fired from inside or outside the Gold Line train — or both — at the Indiana Station around 4:10 a.m., he said. Investigators were looking at video footage from the train and the platform.

It appeared that more than two rounds were fired, Montenegro said.

The Metro system is policed by multiple law enforcement agencies, depending on stations' municipalities. Montenegro said shootings aboard trains are rare.