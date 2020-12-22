Train carrying crude oil derails, buns north of Seattle

CUSTER, Wash. (AP) — A train carrying crude oil derailed Tuesday and caught fire north of Seattle close to the Canadian border, authorities said.

The train derailed in the downtown Custer area, where nearby streets were closed and there was a large response for a fire, Whatcom County officials said on Twitter.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Heather Axtman said on Twitter that all residents and visitors within a half-mile of the derailment needed to evacuate.

Custer, a small town of several hundred people, is about 100 miles north of Seattle near Interstate 5.

No further information was immediately available.