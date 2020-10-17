Torres Small keeps big money edge in key US House race

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Democratic U.S. House Rep. Xochitl Torres Small has kept the money edge in a crucial House race in southern New Mexico that Republicans hope to flip, new campaign finance reports show.

Federal election reports show the Las Cruces Democrat pulled in $2,247,575 during that third quarter, which ended September 30. She now has $1,869,189 cash-on-hand going into the final weeks before the election.

Republican challenger Yvette Herrell saw a surge in fundraising during the same period and raised $1,013.687 — one of the biggest fundraising quarters for a Republican congressional candidate in state history.

The Alamogordo Republican reported having $514,096 cash-on-hand in a campaign that expected to draw more outside SuperPAC money.

In recent weeks, Herrell has brought in President Donald Trump and other big-name Republicans to campaign for her virtually.

Torres Small is seeking to hold her traditionally GOP-leaning seat against Herrell in a rematch of 2018 that will be decided by turnout. In her first term, Torres Small has tried to portray herself as a moderate who bucks her party on certain issues, like fracking and gun control.

Herrell, who lost to Torres Small by less than 4,000 votes, has worked to link Torres Small to Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.