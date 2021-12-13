Tornado toll in dozens, yet not as high as initially feared BRUCE SCHREINER and DYLAN LOVAN, Associated Press Dec. 13, 2021 Updated: Dec. 13, 2021 12:25 a.m.
1 of12 An emergency vehicle passes the damaged Graves County Courthouse Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Ky. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across several states Friday, killing multiple people. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 A cleanup worker walks past damaged trees and debris at the end of the day Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Ky. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across several states Friday, killing multiple people. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 This combination of satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies shows homes and buildings in Mayfield, Ky., on Jan. 28, 2017, top, and below on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, after a tornado caused heavy damage in the area. (Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP) Show More Show Less
5 of12 This combination of satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of downtown Mayfield, Ky., on Jan. 28, 2017, top, and below on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, after a tornado caused heavy damage in the area. (Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP) Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Rick Vincent, of Newaygo, Mich., reads a sign placed on a pile of building rubble as he stops work at the end of the day, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Ky. Vincent, a retired teacher, has come to Mayfield on his own to volunteer to help in the cleanup effort after tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across several states Friday, killing multiple people. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 This combination of satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies shows Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory and nearby buildings, in Mayfield, Ky., on Jan. 28, 2017, top, and below on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, after a tornado caused heavy damage in the area. (Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP) Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 A woman sorting through the rubble pile of a collapsed house tosses a shoe to another worker, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Ky. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across several states Friday, killing multiple people. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Debris is piled around the the damaged Graves County Courthouse Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Ky. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across several states Friday, killing multiple people. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Night-shift workers were in the middle of the holiday rush, cranking out candles at Mayfield Consumer Products, when a tornado closed in on the factory and the word went out to seek shelter.
For Autumn Kirks, that meant tossing aside wax and fragrance buckets to make an improvised safe place. She glanced away from her boyfriend, Lannis Ward, and when she looked back, he was gone. Later in the day, she got the terrible news — that Ward had been killed in the storm.
Written By
BRUCE SCHREINER and DYLAN LOVAN