https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Topeka-police-investigate-weekend-shooting-death-15620132.php
Topeka police investigate weekend shooting death of man
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Topeka police are investigating the death of a man who was found with a gunshot wound on Saturday.
Police said officers found the man around 11:30 a.m. Saturday when they were checking on the welfare of someone at a Topeka home. He died at the scene.
Detectives are investigating the circumstances around the man's death.
The man was identified as 38-year-old Christopher McMillon.
View Comments