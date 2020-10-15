Toddler killed, sister seriously hurt by hit-and-run driver

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A hit-and-run driver has killed a 22-month-old boy and seriously injured his 9-year-old sister on Indianapolis' south side, police said.

The toddler had wandered out into a street and his sister was trying to grab him when they were hit by a car around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

Both children were taken to Riley Hospital for Children at Indiana University Health, where the toddler was pronounced dead, police said. The girl was in serious condition.

Additional information about the crash has not been released.