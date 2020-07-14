Toddler killed by pickup truck in Watford City

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (AP) — A toddler was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Watford City and a woman suffered life-threatening injuries when her car was hit by a sheriff's deputy responding to the call, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said.

According to the patrol, a 50-year-old man got in his pickup truck parked on the street to back it into his driveway about 8 p.m. Monday. A 2-year-old boy walked in front of the truck and was struck.

The vehicle ran over the child who was dragged about 15 feet. The child was taken to McKenzie County Healthcare where he was pronounced dead.

A McKenzie County sheriff's deputy responding to the incident went through a red light with his siren and emergency lights activated and struck a car driven by a 34-year-old Fargo woman. The car rolled over and landed upright.

The woman was taken to a hospital in Watford City and then airlifted to Trinity Hospital in Minot. The deputy suffered minor injuries.