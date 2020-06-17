Toddler dies after being struck by pickup truck in driveway

CRYSTAL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A toddler has died after she was struck by a vehicle on a private driveway in western Michigan.

The 16-month-old wandered about 9:18 p.m. Tuesday from the sight of family members at a gathering in Crystal Township, northwest of Grand Rapids, according to the Oceana County sheriff's office.

A family member was moving a pickup truck in the driveway when the vehicle struck and rolled over the girl. She later died at a hospital.