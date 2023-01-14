Today in History: JAN 14, Marilyn Monroe weds Joe DiMaggio

Today in History

Today is Saturday, Jan. 14, the 14th day of 2023. There are 351 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

In Jan. 14, 1964, former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy, in a brief televised address, thanked Americans for their condolences and messages of support following the assassination of her husband, President John F. Kennedy, nearly two months earlier.

On this date:

In 1784, the United States ratified the Treaty of Paris ending the Revolutionary War; Britain followed suit in April 1784.

In 1914, Ford Motor Co. greatly improved its assembly-line operation by employing an endless chain to pull each chassis along at its Highland Park, Michigan, plant.

In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and French General Charles de Gaulle opened a wartime conference in Casablanca.

In 1952, NBC’s “Today” show premiered, with Dave Garroway as the host, or “communicator.”

In 1954, Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio were married at San Francisco City Hall. (The marriage lasted about nine months.)

In 1963, George C. Wallace was sworn in as governor of Alabama with the pledge, “Segregation forever!” — a view Wallace later repudiated.

In 1964, former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy, in a brief televised address, thanked Americans for their condolences and messages of support following the assassination of her husband, President John F. Kennedy, nearly two months earlier.

In 1967, the Sixties’ “Summer of Love” unofficially began with a “Human Be-In” involving tens of thousands of young people at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco.

In 1970, Diana Ross and the Supremes performed their last concert together, at the Frontier Hotel in Las Vegas.

In 1975, the House Internal Security Committee (formerly the House Un-American Activities Committee) was disbanded.

In 1994, President Bill Clinton and Russian President Boris Yeltsin signed an accord to stop aiming missiles at any nation; the leaders joined Ukrainian President Leonid Kravchuk in signing an accord to dismantle the nuclear arsenal of Ukraine.

In 2010, President Barack Obama and the U.S. moved to take charge in earthquake-ravaged Haiti, dispatching thousands of troops along with tons of aid.

Ten years ago: Lance Armstrong ended a decade of denial by confessing to Oprah Winfrey during a videotaped interview that he’d used performance-enhancing drugs to win the Tour de France.

Five years ago: Chelsea Manning confirmed that she was a candidate for the U.S. Senate from Maryland; the former Army intelligence analyst was known as Bradley Manning at the time of her 2010 arrest that led to a conviction for leaking classified documents. (Manning lost in a Democratic primary won by incumbent Ben Cardin.) On the defensive in the wake of disparaging comments about Haiti and African nations, President Donald Trump told reporters, “I am the least racist person you have ever interviewed.”

One year ago: The Australian government revoked the visa of tennis star Novak Djokovic for a second time as Djokovic fought to stay in the country and compete in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated for COVID-19. (Djokovic would be deported two days later, but returned in January, 2023 for competition.) China further tightened its anti-pandemic measures in Beijing and across the country as scattered COVID-19 outbreaks continued, a little over two weeks ahead of the Winter Olympics.

Today’s birthdays: Blues singer Clarence Carter is 86. Singer Jack Jones is 85. Actor Faye Dunaway is 82. Actor Holland Taylor is 80. Actor Carl Weathers is 75. Singer-producer T-Bone Burnett is 75. Movie writer-director Lawrence Kasdan is 74. Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Maureen Dowd is 71. Rock singer Geoff Tate (Queensryche) is 64. Movie writer-director Steven Soderbergh is 60. Actor Mark Addy is 59. Former Fox News Channel anchorman Shepard Smith is 59. Actor/producer Dan Schneider is 59. Rapper Slick Rick is 58. Actor Emily Watson is 56. Actor-comedian Tom Rhodes is 56. Rock musician Zakk Wylde is 56. Rapper-actor LL Cool J is 55. Actor Jason Bateman is 54. Rock singer-musician Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters) is 54. Actor Kevin Durand is 49. Actor Jordan Ladd is 48. Actor Ward Horton is 47. Actor Emayatzy Corinealdi is 43. Retro-soul singer-songwriter Marc Broussard is 41. Rock singer-musician Caleb Followill (Kings of Leon) is 41. Actor Zach Gilford is 41. Actor Jake Choi is 38. Actor Jonathan Osser is 34. Actor-singer Grant Gustin (“Glee”) is 33. Singer/guitarist Molly Tuttle is 30.