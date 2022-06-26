To combat coral bleaching, Kenya turns to reef nurseries WANJOHI KABUKURU, Associated Press June 26, 2022 Updated: June 26, 2022 11:24 p.m.
Coral reef restoration ranger Yatin Patel measures an artificial reef structure in the Indian Ocean near Shimoni, Kenya on Monday, June 13, 2022.
Fish swim near some bleached coral at Kisite Mpunguti Marine park, Kenya, Saturday, June 11, 2022. Coral bleaching occurs when extreme temperatures and sun glare simultaneously trigger corals to flush out algae, causing them to turn white.
Coral reef restoration rangers prepare to dive and put artificial reef structures in the Indian Ocean in Shimoni, Kenya on Monday, June 13, 2022. The restoration project faces the threat of destruction and pollution emanating from the proposed construction of a deep sea fisheries port in Shimoni.
A sign is displayed for the REEFolution Center in Shimoni, Kenya on Monday, June 13, 2022.
Coral reef restoration rangers prepare to go dive and put artificial reef structures in the Indian Ocean in Shimoni, Kenya on Monday, June 13, 2022.
Coral reef restoration rangers prepare to go dive and put artificial reef structures in the Indian Ocean at Shimoni, Kenya, Monday, June 13, 2022.
Coral reef restoration ranger Dosa Mshenga Mchambi heads into the Indian Ocean to place artificial reef structure near Shimoni, Kenya on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
A coral reef restoration ranger brushes an artificial reef structure in the Indian Ocean near Shimoni, Kenya on Monday, June 13, 2022.
A coral reef restoration ranger measures an artificial reef structure in the Indian Ocean near Shimoni, Kenya on Monday, June 13, 2022.
Fish swim near coral on the ocean bed near Shimoni, Kenya on Monday, June 13, 2022.
Coral reef restoration ranger Dosa Mshenga Mchambi works at an artificial reef structure in the Indian ocean at Shimoni, Kenya on Monday, June 13, 2022.
Fringing reef is visible off the island of Kisite Mpunguti, Kenya, Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
WASINI, Kenya (AP) — Minutes away from the Kenyan mainland, the densely forested island of Wasini is one of several starting lines for coral reef restoration efforts in the western Indian Ocean. On a rare calm day during the normally turbulent monsoon season, four divers, carrying measuring equipment, shoes and toothbrushes descended in turns to the sea-bed reef restoration site on the Shimoni channel.
“We use coral fragments collected from wild populations to establish the nurseries,” said diver Yatin Patel, before slipping into the turquoise waters. “After growing, they’re taken to the coral garden.” Patel and his team, who are part of the REEFolution foundation, clean the coral nurseries and measure the sizes of the growing corals, which are supported by plastic pipes and pyramid structured steel nets.
WANJOHI KABUKURU