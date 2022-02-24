Timeline of events since George Floyd's arrest and murder Feb. 24, 2022 Updated: Feb. 24, 2022 6:31 p.m.
1 of14 FILE - This image from video shows Minneapolis Police Officers Thomas Lane, left and J. Alexander Kueng, right, escorting George Floyd, center, to a police vehicle outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis, on May 25, 2020. The two and another former Minneapolis officers are on trial in February 2022, on federal civil rights charges in Floyd's death. All three are expected to testify. Kueng took the stand Wed. Feb. 16, 2022 in the trial. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File) AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 FILE - This photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on June 3, 2020, shows Thomas Lane. Lane and two other Minneapolis police officers have been convicted of violating George Floyd’s civil rights when Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes as the 46-year-old Black man was handcuffed and facedown on the street on May 25, 2020. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File) kiwe001/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 FILE - This photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, shows J. Alexander Kueng. Kueng and two other Minneapolis police officers have been convicted of violating George Floyd’s civil rights when Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes as the 46-year-old Black man was handcuffed and facedown on the street on May 25, 2020. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File) KIWE001/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 FILE - This photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on June 3, 2020, shows former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao. Thao and two other Minneapolis police officers have been convicted of violating George Floyd’s civil rights when Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes as the 46-year-old Black man was handcuffed and facedown on the street on May 25, 2020. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File) kiwe001/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Former Police Officer Thomas Lane appears before U.S. District Judge Magnuson during his trial in the killing of George Floyd in federal court in St. Paul, Minn., on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. The former Minneapolis police officer charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights testified at his federal trial that officers considered using a type of restraint known as the hobble because Floyd was kicking and had hurt himself, but that it seemed “excessive” because an ambulance was on the way. (Cedric Hohnstadt via AP) Show More Show Less
8 of14 Attorney Earl Gray questions Thomas Lane before U.S. District Judge Magnuson during his trial in the killing of George Floyd in federal court in St. Paul, Minn., on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. The former Minneapolis police officer charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights testified at his federal trial that officers considered using a type of restraint known as the hobble because Floyd was kicking and had hurt himself, but that it seemed “excessive” because an ambulance was on the way. (Cedric Hohnstadt via AP) Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Prosecutor Samantha Trepel questions Thomas Lane before U.S. District Judge Magnuson during his trial in the killing of George Floyd in federal court in St. Paul, Minn., on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. The former Minneapolis police officer charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights testified at his federal trial that officers considered using a type of restraint known as the hobble because Floyd was kicking and had hurt himself, but that it seemed “excessive” because an ambulance was on the way. (Cedric Hohnstadt via AP) Show More Show Less
11 of14 This courtroom sketch shows former Minneapolis Police Officer Thomas Lane during his trial in the killing of George Floyd in federal court in St. Paul, Minn., on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. The former Minneapolis police officer charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights testified at his federal trial that officers considered using a type of restraint known as the hobble because Floyd was kicking and had hurt himself, but that it seemed “excessive” because an ambulance was on the way. (Cedric Hohnstadt via AP) Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on June 3, 2020, shows, from left, former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. The former policer officers have been convicted of violating George Floyd’s civil rights when Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes as the 46-year-old Black man was handcuffed and facedown on the street on May 25, 2020. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File) AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A timeline of key events beginning with George Floyd's arrest on May 25, 2020, by four police officers in Minneapolis:
May 25, 2020 — Officers respond to a call shortly after 8 p.m. about a possible counterfeit $20 bill being used at a corner store and encounter a Black man, later identified as George Floyd, who struggles and ends up handcuffed and facedown on the ground. Officer Derek Chauvin presses his knee into Floyd's neck for 9 1/2 minutes while bystanders shout at him to stop. Video shows Floyd repeatedly crying “I can't breathe” before going limp. He's pronounced dead at a hospital.