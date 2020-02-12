Timeline for proposed wind farm off New England pushed back

The target operation date for a proposed wind farm off the coast of New England was pushed back because of permitting delays, the company behind the project said.

Vineyard Wind said Tuesday that it had received word from the Department of Interior that the final environmental impact study for the 84-turbine, 800-megawatt wind farm planned off of Martha's Vineyard will be published later than previously anticipated.

As a result, commercial operation in 2022 is no longer expected, Lars Pedersen, CEO of Vineyard Wind, said in a statement.

Vineyard Wind plans to construct a wind farm about 14 miles (23 kilometers) south of of the island. The developer is aiming for the project to be the first large-scale offshore wind farm in the nation, following the completion in 2016 of Danish company Orsted’s five-turbine test project off Block Island.

After months of disagreements with Rhode Island fisherman who complained about how the layout of the farm would impact their work, Vineyard Wind agreed to a compensation package for the fishing industry worth $16.7 million, the Providence Journal reported.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management was expected to make a decision last year on the Vineyard Wind proposal, but it delayed a ruling amid reports of continuing concerns from federal fisheries officials and others.