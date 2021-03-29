Thune criticizes Biden's border policy, says wall is needed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — U.S. Sen. John Thune is piling on criticism of President Joe Biden’s immigration strategy, insisting after visiting the border in South Texas that he’s convinced a wall is necessary.
The Republican from South Dakota and other GOP senators last week toured a federal migrant facility in Donna, Texas, and spoke with members of the U.S. Border Patrol. As Democrats in Congress look to pass immigration reforms, the border trip gave Republicans a chance to criticize Biden's approach and call for beefed up security.