Three injured in shooting at grocery store near Atlanta

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after three people were injured during a shooting Monday at a supermarket just outside Atlanta.

A man and woman were arguing inside the Big Bear Supermarket at South DeKalb Mall in Decatur when the man began shooting at the woman, DeKalb County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Cynthia Williams said in an email. A DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Reserve Unit deputy who was working as part time security for the store intervened and fired at the man, Williams said.