Thousands demonstrate in Mali despite promises of reform

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Thousands marched Friday in Mali's capital in anti-government demonstrations urged by an opposition group that rejects the president's promises of reforms.

The protesters pushed their way into the state television offices, burned tires and barricaded roads in the capital, Bamako.

Under pressure after previous massive protests calling for his resignation, President Ibrahim Keita late Wednesday promised to reform the constitutional court. But the June 5 Movement, known as M5, has more demands.

M5 and opposition leaders also seek the dissolution of the National Assembly and the formation of a transitional government in the West African nation.

M5 recently backed down from requests for Keita’s resignation, but some demonstrators on Friday still called for it.

The constitutional court has caused political tensions because it declared the official results after legislative elections were held in April. Several dozen candidates maintain those results differed from polling station tallies.

A mission from the regional bloc known as ECOWAS has suggested that the government re-hold elections in the localities where results are contested.

Mali has been unable to stem insecurity and violence more than seven years after a French-led military operation ousted Islamic extremists from power in the north.

Keita, who is due to step down in 2023, became president the year after Mali’s leader of a decade was overthrown in a coup. That crisis created a power vacuum that allowed an Islamic insurgency to take hold in the north. The coup leader later handed over power to a civilian transitional government after international pressure.