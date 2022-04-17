'This land is in blood': A Ukraine village digs up the dead CARA ANNA and EMILIO MORENATTI, Associated Press April 17, 2022 Updated: April 17, 2022 11:31 a.m.
Ira Slepchenko, 54, stands next to coffins, one of them with the body of her husband Sasha Nedolezhko, 43, during an exhumation of a mass grave in Mykulychi, Ukraine on Sunday, April 17, 2022.
Volunteers remove the soil from a mass grave during an exhumation of four civilians killed in Mykulychi, Ukraine on Sunday, April 17, 2022.
A crane lifts a casket as volunteers remove the soil from a mass grave during an exhumation of four civilians killed in Mykulychi, Ukraine on Sunday, April 17, 2022.
Ira Slepchenko, 54, cries looking at the coffins, one of them with the body of her husband Sasha Nedolezhko, 43, during an exhumation of civilians buried in a mass grave in Mykulychi, Ukraine on Sunday, April 17, 2022.
Ira Slepchenko, 54, cries next to coffins, one of them with the body of her husband Sasha Nedolezhko, 43, during an exhumation of civilians killed and buried in a mass grave in Mykulychi, Ukraine on Sunday, April 17, 2022.
Coffins with bodies of civilians killed by Russian army, after been removed from a mass grave in Mykulychi, Ukraine on Sunday, April 17, 2022.
Volunteers put in a bag the body of a civilian killed by Russian army, after been removed from a mass grave, during an exhumation in Mykulychi, Ukraine on Sunday, April 17, 2022.
Ira Slepchenko, 54, and Valya Naumenko, 47, embrace each other, mourning the death of their respective husbands, during an exhumation of four civilians killed and buried in a mass grave in Mykulychi, Ukraine on Sunday, April 17, 2022.
Valya Naumenko, 47, identifies the body of her husband Pavlo Ivanyuk, 57, killed by Russian Army, during an exhumation of four civilians killed and buried in a mass grave in Mykulychi, Ukraine on Sunday, April 17, 2022.
Volunteers put in a bag the body of a civilian killed by Russian army, after been removed from a mass grave, during an exhumation in Mykulychi, Ukraine on Sunday, April 17, 2022.
16 of17 Valya Voronets, 66, prepares tea with her husband Myhailo Scherbakov, 65, in their house near the cemetery in Walnut Street in Mykulychi, Ukraine on Sunday, April 17, 2022. In the Scherbakovs' house they are still without electricity, water and gas after more than 42 days since the Russian invasion began. A Russian soldier once came running and pointed his gun at Myhailo after spotting him climbing onto the roof to get a cellphone signal. "Are you going to kill an old man?" he replied. Not all the Russians were like that. Voronets said she cried together with another soldier, barely 21. "You're too young," she told him. Another soldier told her they didn't want to fight. Still, she feared them all. But she offered them milk from her only cow. "I felt sorry for them in these conditions," she said. "And if you're nice to them, maybe they won't kill you." Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less
MYKULYCHI, Ukraine (AP) — On a quiet street lined with walnut trees was a cemetery with four bodies that hadn't yet found a home.
All were victims of Russian soldiers in this village outside Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv. Their temporary caskets were together in a grave. Volunteers dug them up one by one on Sunday — two weeks after the soldiers disappeared.
CARA ANNA and EMILIO MORENATTI