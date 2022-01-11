This Michigan college is one of the best for online learning nationwide

Alistair Berg/Getty Images

As COVID surges, many American college and university students are learning online. By one recent estimate, the number of students enrolled exclusively in online programs had jumped 93% from 2019 to 2020, according to Global Editor in Chief for Newsweek Nancy Cooper.

To help students find a "quality online education," Newsweek and Statista, a market and consumer data company, ranked 150 colleges and universities offering degree programs online by "user reviews and additional institutional indicators," according to Cooper.