Third murder charge filed in South Dakota slayings

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A New York man already charged with a double murder in a South Dakota city last August is now charged with a third homicide in that state.

A Pennington County grand jury has indicted Arnson Absolu on a first-degree murder charge in the death of 22-year-old Dakota Zaiser. His body was found in some woods near Rapid City about a month after two people were found shot to death in a park in that city on Aug. 24.

Charles Red Willow, a 26-year-old from Rapid City, and Ashley Nagy, a 29-year-old from Greeley, Colorado, were found dead from multiple bullet wounds inside a car at the park.

Police had suspected the person who killed the two also killed Zaiser.

Absolu, 36, was arrested in New York in September. He is in custody in the Bronx with his next court date set for Jan. 25, KOTA-TV reported.

Detectives said they believed Zaiser was hanging out with Absolu and may have been in the area during the shooting at Thomson Park. They wanted to speak with Zaiser since he may have witnessed and had information about the park shooting.

Police believe Zaiser was killed hours or days after the double homicide. Police spokesman Brendyn Medina has said all three killings may be related to drugs.