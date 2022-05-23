'They ruined everything': Fleeing the devastation in Ukraine ELENA BECATOROS, Associated Press May 23, 2022 Updated: May 23, 2022 3:08 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of12 A child and a man, fleeing from heavy shelling, wave to the photographer before departing in an evacuation train at Pokrovsk train station, in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, May 22, 2022. Civilians fleeing areas near the eastern front in the war in Ukraine Sunday described scenes of devastation as their towns and villages came under sustained attack from Russian forces. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 People fleeing from shelling board an evacuation train at the train station, in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, May 22, 2022. Civilians fleeing areas near the eastern front in the war in Ukraine Sunday described scenes of devastation as their towns and villages came under attack from Russian forces. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 People fleeing from heavy shelling board an evacuation train at Pokrovsk train station, in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, May 22, 2022. Civilians fleeing areas near the eastern front in the war in Ukraine Sunday described scenes of devastation as their towns and villages came under sustained attack from Russian forces. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 People fleeing from heavy shelling board an evacuation train at Pokrovsk train station, in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, May 22, 2022. Civilians fleeing areas near the eastern front in the war in Ukraine Sunday described scenes of devastation as their towns and villages came under sustained attack from Russian forces. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 A man, fleeing from heavy shelling, cries as he sits inside an evacuation train to depart Pokrovsk train station, in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, May 22, 2022. Civilians fleeing areas near the eastern front in the war in Ukraine Sunday described scenes of devastation as their towns and villages came under sustained attack from Russian forces. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 People fleeing from heavy shelling board an evacuation train at Pokrovsk train station, in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, May 22, 2022. Civilians fleeing areas near the eastern front in the war in Ukraine Sunday described scenes of devastation as their towns and villages came under sustained attack from Russian forces. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 People fleeing from heavy shelling board an evacuation train at Pokrovsk train station, in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, May 22, 2022. Civilians fleeing areas near the eastern front in the war in Ukraine Sunday described scenes of devastation as their towns and villages came under sustained attack from Russian forces. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Lyubov Chudnyk, right, fleeing from heavy shelling, waits aboard an evacuation train to depart Pokrovsk train station, in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, May 22, 2022. Civilians fleeing areas near the eastern front in the war in Ukraine Sunday described scenes of devastation as their towns and villages came under sustained attack from Russian forces. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — Houses on fire. Artillery blasting through thick apartment walls. People hiding in basements without electricity, water or gas as their towns are pulverized above them.
In shock, sometimes fighting off tears, civilians fleeing areas near the eastern front in the war in Ukraine described scenes of devastation as their towns and villages came under sustained attack from Russian forces.
Written By
ELENA BECATOROS