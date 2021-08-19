Online sports betting in Michigan slumps to lowest level since launch

Michigan’s online sports betting fell to the lowest volume ever for a full month, dropping to less than $200 million for the first time since January 2021 when online sports betting launched, according to PlayMichigan.
“Pursuits other than gaming are priorities for many in July, whether that is a trip to the lake or a backyard barbecue,” said Matt Schoch, analyst for PlayMichigan.com. “The good news for sportsbooks is that with the July dip now out of the way, operators can look forward to Michiganders returning from their summer vacations and for the excitement for the football season to build.”