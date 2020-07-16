Theater closing amid virus spike, lack of new movies

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Park Place Stadium Cinemas in Charleston has decided to close its doors because of an increase in coronavirus cases and a lack of new movies, the theater announced Wednesday on social media.

In a statement, the theater said it is targeting a reopening date in mid-August, when some new movies are scheduled for release.

The theater had lowered ticket prices and was showing older films after it reopened when virus restrictions were relaxed.