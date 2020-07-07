The show goes on: Film festival held at drive-in theater

The Maine International Film Festival is getting underway at a drive-in theater.

The 10-day runs of films kicks off Tuesday with a screening of “Heroic Losers,” an Argentinian comedy-drama, at the Skowhegan Drive-In Theater. The lot has room for 350 cars.

The festival is typically held at the Waterville Opera House and the three-screen Railroad Square Cinema in Waterville.

But the pandemic required changes. Because of the new venue, the number of screenings has been whittled down from 100 to 10. And there will be no Mid-Life Achievement Award, either. Past recipients have included Peter Fonda, Jonathan Demme and Ed Harris.

The world premiere of the political thriller “American Thief” will serve as the festival’s centerpiece. It will be showing Saturday.