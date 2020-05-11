The average cost of gas in Massachusetts remains unchanged

BOSTON (AP) — The average cost of a gallon of gasoline in Massachusetts has not changed in the past week, AAA Northeast said Monday.

Self-serve, regular is still selling for an average of $1.90 per gallon, which is 6 cents higher than the national average and 94 cents lower than the Massachusetts price one year ago.

“Pump prices are fluctuating throughout the country as demand increases and gasoline stocks decrease. The boost in demand continues to push pump prices up around the country, as more states reopen businesses," AAA spokeswoman Mary Maguire said in a statement.

AAA found a 70-cent range in prices, from a low of $1.59 for a gallon of regular, to a high of $2.29.