BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A new museum dedicated to Vermont’s musical heritage will open in Burlington this week.

The Tiny Museum of Vermont Music History opens Friday evening during the first day of the annual South End Art Hop, the Burlington Free Press reported.

The museum on Howard Street will become a permanent addition to the headquarters of the nonprofit group Big Heavy World, which promotes and preserves Vermont-made music.

The museum will feature photographs, posters, instruments and even menus from old venues, the newspaper reported.

The collection “reflects how music is an art form, a catalyst for community-building, and also a contributor to the state’s economy,” James Lockridge, executive director of Big Heavy World, wrote in a news release. “People are — and have been — making music of all kinds across the state, deserving to be heard and celebrated.”