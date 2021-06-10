The Latest: G-7 nations will pledge 1B vaccine dose donation June 10, 2021 Updated: June 10, 2021 5:35 p.m.
1 of14 President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's global COVID-19 vaccination efforts ahead of the G-7 summit, Thursday, June 10, 2021, in St. Ives, England. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla listens at right. Patrick Semansky/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Surfers and sunbathers enjoy the beach at St. Ives, Cornwall, England, Thursday, June 10, 2021. G7 leaders and guests will meet in the the Cornish resort of Carbis Bay starting Friday, June 11, 2021. Alastair Grant/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 US President Joe Biden, left, talks with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during their meeting ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall, Britain, Thursday June 10, 2021. (Toby Melville/Pool Photo via AP) Toby Melville/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 First lady Jill Biden turns around to show the word "love" on the back of her jacket as she speaks with reporters after visiting with Carrie Johnson, wife of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, ahead of the G-7 summit, Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Carbis Bay, England. Patrick Semansky/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are greeted and walk with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson, ahead of the G-7 summit, Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Carbis Bay, England. Patrick Semansky/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 U.S. President Joe Biden waves on his arrival on Air Force One at Cornwall Airport Newquay, in Newquay, England, ahead of the G7 summit, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP) Phil Noble/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 FILE - In this May 26, 2021, file photo, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly Prime Ministers' Questions session in parliament in London. Helping countries recover from the coronavirus pandemic will be at the top of the agenda for the Group of Seven summit when Johnson welcomes President Joe Biden and the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Canada to the cliff-ringed Carbis Bay beach resort in southwestern England on Friday, June 11. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, second from left, sits between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel as they take part in a meeting at the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France. Gesturing at right is French President Emmanuel Macron. It's a very exclusive club, perhaps the most selective in the world. Its current board members are Angela, Boris, Emmanuel, Justin, Mario, Yoshihide, and relative newcomer Joe. And they will be meeting this week after four years of U.S. disruption and a two-year coronavirus interruption. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP, File) Sean Kilpatrick/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 US President Joe Biden, right, talks with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during their meeting ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall, Britain, Thursday June 10, 2021. (Toby Melville/Pool Photo via AP) Toby Melville/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
CARBIS BAY, England (AP) — The Latest on the Group of Seven nations meeting being held in England and the talks Thursday between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Joe Biden:
FALMOUTH, England — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Group of Seven leaders will pledge to share 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines with poorer countries during a meeting of the wealthy nations club in southwest England.