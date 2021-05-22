The Latest: Swiss fly COVID-19 medical supplies to Nepal The Associated Press May 22, 2021 Updated: May 22, 2021 7:56 a.m.
KATHMANDU, Nepal — The Swiss government has flown $8 million of much needed equipment and medical supplies to combat COVID-19 to help Nepal, which is struggling with a failing health system and acute shortages of hospital beds, medication and oxygen for patients.
The aid was handed over to Nepal’s Health Minister Hridayesh Tripathi at Kathmandu airport on Saturday. The Swiss embassy in Nepal said the shipment contained 40 ventilators, oxygen concentrators, 1.1 million coronavirus test kits, face masks, gloves and protective suits.
Written By
The Associated Press