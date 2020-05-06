The Latest: Richelieu Foods to test all Beaver Dam employees

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak in Wisconsin (all times local):

6 p.m.

Richelieu Foods says it plans to test all its employees at its Beaver Dam plant for COVID-19 after confirming eight cases at the plant since last week.

The Wisconsin National Guard will help test employees. The plant has 420 employees and will be closed the rest of the week for the testing.

Richelieu Foods has taken steps to reduce employees risk of infection, including additional cleaning and sanitation, encouraging social distancing and requiring hand-washing before entering the plant floor.

During the shutdown, all employees will be paid for 40 hours for the workweek and an external vendor will complete additional cleaning and sanitation.

Richelieu Foods makes pizza, dressings and sauces.