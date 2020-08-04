The Latest: Polls open across Arizona for primary election

PHOENIX (AP) — The Latest on Arizona's primary election (all times local):

Polling places have opened across Arizona for the state's primary election and are scheduled to remain open until 7 p.m.

Tuesday's election features few big-ticket races and most Arizona voters who plan to cast a ballot have already done so.

Election officials across the state encouraged voters to request a mail ballot, and some areas expanded options for early voting to reduce crowds on Election Day.

But those showing up to vote in person will find it looks different than elections of the past as the tradition of casting a ballot adjusts to the coronavirus pandemic.

Maricopa County election officials dropped assigned polling places in metro Phoenix and instead set up 99 vote centers that accommodate all voters in the county, regardless of where they live.

The county shifted many sites from smaller libraries, community centers and churches to larger venues like convention centers, malls and retail facilities.

In Tucson, Pima County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez advised people to look up their poll location on the recorder’s website.