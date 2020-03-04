The Latest: India reports jump in coronavirus cases

In this undated photo provided released on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, by the North Korean government, workers wearing protective suits spray disinfectant on a bus as a precaution against the new coronavirus at a parking lot in Sinuiju, North Korea.

BANGKOK (AP) — The Latest on the virus outbreak (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

India says its number of confirmed coronavirus cases has jumped to 28, up from just five.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan says an earlier COVID-19 patient who had traveled to Italy led to the confirmation of six other infections. Another cluster of cases that emerged centered around a large group of Italian tourists who had entered India on Feb. 21.

India also announced Wednesday that it has imposed universal screening of all passengers on international flights.

Meanwhile, South Korea reported 435 new cases, pushing its total to 5,621 — the second-highest total after China.