The Latest: India reports drop in cases in Delhi, Mumbai The Associated Press May 15, 2021 Updated: May 15, 2021 2:02 a.m.
NEW DELHI — India's two biggest cities have reported a drop in daily infections but the government is warning that the devastating surge is spreading in rural areas, where nearly two-thirds of India's 1.4 billion people live.
India reported 326,098 new confirmed cases and 3,890 deaths in the past 24 hours, though experts say both figures are an undercount. The Health Ministry had reported 343,144 cases on Friday and 362,727 on Thursday.
