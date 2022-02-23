The Latest: Australia announces more sanctions on Russia

The latest on the Russia-Ukraine crisis: ___ CANBERRA, Australia \u2014 Australia has announced additional sanctions on Russia and is warning businesses to prepare for retaliation through Russian cyberattacks. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Wednesday that targeted financial sanctions and travel bans will be the first batch of measures in response to Russian aggression toward Ukraine. Australia and Russia have imposed sanctions on each other since 2014. The sanctions were initiated by Australia in protest of Russian involvement in the Ukraine conflict. The National Security Committee in Morrison\u2019s Cabinet approved sanctions and travel bans that target eight members of the Russian Security Council. They also agreed to expand previous sanctions and to align with the United States and Britain by targeting two Russian banks. ___ WELLINGTON, New Zealand \u2014 New Zealand's government summoned Russian Ambassador Georgii Zuev to meet Wednesday with top diplomatic officials who are urging Russia to return to diplomatic negotiations over Ukraine. Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta is currently out of the country but said in a statement that the ambassador was called in "to hear New Zealand\u2019s strong opposition to the actions taken by Russia in recent days, and condemn what looks to be the beginning of a Russian invasion into Ukraine territory." The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed to The Associated Press that the meeting had taken place but declined to provide any further details. ___ SEOUL, South Korea \u2013 South Korea has no plans to send troops or other types of military support to Ukraine amid an escalating crisis, but says it may join a U.S.-led economic pressure campaign against Russia. A South Korean presidential official, who spoke on condition of anonymity during a background briefing on Wednesday, said Seoul was considering its possible actions but that \u201cmilitary support or troop deployment aren\u2019t included.\u201d When asked whether the U.S. has asked Seoul to join in sanctions against Russia, the official said Washington has been sharing with allies its plans to impose stringent trade controls and punitive financial measures against Moscow. \u201cMajor Western nations have expressed intent to participate in the sanctions against Russia,\u201d the official said. \u201cWe are also looking into (the matter) while keeping various possibilities open.\u201d South Korea\u2019s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday expressed \u201cgrave concern\u201d over the Ukraine crisis and called for related nations to respect the Minsk agreements aimed at restoring peace to eastern Ukraine, while seeking a diplomatic solution. The ministry didn\u2019t directly criticize Russia, but said Seoul has consistently supported Ukraine\u2019s sovereignty and territory. \u2014- Tong-hyung Kim ___ TOKYO \u2014 Japan\u2019s prime minister has announced sanctions targeting Russia and two separatist Ukrainian regions recognized as independent by Russian President Vladimir Putin, joining an international effort seeking to pressure Russia to return to diplomatic talks. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday that his government will ban the new issuance and distribution of Russian government bonds in Japan in response to the \u201cactions Russia has been taking in Ukraine.\u201d He said Japan will also suspend visa issuance to people linked to the two Ukrainian rebel regions and freeze their assets in Japan, and will ban trade with the two areas. Kishida expressed his \u201cstrong condemnation\u201d of Russia, saying it has violated Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as international law. \u201cWe strongly urge Russia to return to a diplomatic process in resolving the developments,\u201d he said. ___ UNITED NATIONS \u2014 The United Nations chief says the world is facing \u201cthe biggest global peace and security crisis in recent years\u201d and is calling Russia\u2019s declaration of the \u201cso-called `independence\u2019\u201d of separatist areas in eastern Ukraine a violation of its territorial integrity, and accusing Moscow of \u201cthe perversion of the concept of peacekeeping.\u201d Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters Tuesday he is proud of the achievements of the U.N.\u2019s far-flung peacekeepers, but when troops of one country enter the territory of another country without its consent, as Russian forces have done, \u201cthey are not impartial peacekeepers -- they are not peacekeepers at all\u201d as Moscow has called them. Guterres said Russia\u2019s unilateral actions \u201cconflict\u201d with the U.N. Charter and are \u201ca death blow to the Minsk Agreements\u201d aimed at restoring peace to eastern Ukraine. ___ Follow AP\u2019s coverage at https:\/\/apnews.com\/hub\/russia-ukraine