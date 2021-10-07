Thai riverside restaurant finds silver lining in floods TASSANEE VEJPONGSA, Associated Press Oct. 7, 2021 Updated: Oct. 7, 2021 11:46 a.m.
1 of11 Customers of the riverside Chaopraya Antique Café enjoy themselves despite the extraordinary high water levels in the Chao Phraya River in Nonthaburi, near Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. The flood-hit restaurant has become an unlikely dining hotspot after fun-loving foodies began flocking to its water-logged deck to eat amid the lapping tide. Now, instead of empty chairs and vacant tables the “Chaopraya Antique Café” is as full as ever, offering an experience the canny owner has re-branded as “hot-pot surfing.” Sakchai Lalit/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Customers of the riverside Chaopraya Antique Café enjoy themselves despite the extraordinary high water levels in the Chao Phraya River in Nonthaburi, near Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. The flood-hit restaurant has become an unlikely dining hotspot after fun-loving foodies began flocking to its water-logged deck to eat amid the lapping tide. Now, instead of empty chairs and vacant tables the “Chaopraya Antique Café” is as full as ever, offering an experience the canny owner has re-branded as “hot-pot surfing.” Sakchai Lalit/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Customers of the riverside Chaopraya Antique Café enjoy themselves despite the extraordinary high water levels in the Chao Phraya River in Nonthaburi, near Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. The flood-hit restaurant has become an unlikely dining hotspot after fun-loving foodies began flocking to its water-logged deck to eat amid the lapping tide. Now, instead of empty chairs and vacant tables the “Chaopraya Antique Café” is as full as ever, offering an experience the canny owner has re-branded as “hot-pot surfing.” Sakchai Lalit/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Customers of the riverside Chaopraya Antique Café enjoy themselves despite the extraordinary high water levels in the Chao Phraya River in Nonthaburi, near Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. The flood-hit restaurant has become an unlikely dining hotspot after fun-loving foodies began flocking to its water-logged deck to eat amid the lapping tide. Now, instead of empty chairs and vacant tables the “Chaopraya Antique Café” is as full as ever, offering an experience the canny owner has re-branded as “hot-pot surfing.” Sakchai Lalit/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Customers of the riverside Chaopraya Antique Café react to a boat's wake as they enjoy themselves in the extraordinary high water levels in the Chao Phraya River in Nonthaburi, near Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. The flood-hit restaurant has become an unlikely dining hotspot after fun-loving foodies began flocking to its water-logged deck to eat amid the lapping tide. Now, instead of empty chairs and vacant tables the cafe is as full as ever, offering an experience the canny owner has re-branded as “hot-pot surfing.” Sakchai Lalit/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Customers of the riverside Chaopraya Antique Café react to a boat's wake as they enjoy themselves in the extraordinary high water levels in the Chao Phraya River in Nonthaburi, near Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. The flood-hit restaurant has become an unlikely dining hotspot after fun-loving foodies began flocking to its water-logged deck to eat amid the lapping tide. Now, instead of empty chairs and vacant tables, the cafe is as full as ever, offering an experience the canny owner has re-branded as “hot-pot surfing.” Sakchai Lalit/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Customers of the riverside Chaopraya Antique Café react to a passing boat's wake as they enjoy themselves in the extraordinary high water levels in the Chao Phraya River in Nonthaburi, near Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. The flood-hit restaurant has become an unlikely dining hotspot after fun-loving foodies began flocking to its water-logged deck to eat amid the lapping tide. Now, instead of empty chairs and vacant tables, the cafe is as full as ever, offering an experience the canny owner has re-branded as “hot-pot surfing.” Sakchai Lalit/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
NONTHABURI, Thailand (AP) — A flood-hit riverside restaurant in Thailand has become an unlikely dining hotspot after fun-loving foodies began flocking to its water-logged deck to eat amid the lapping tide.
Now, instead of empty chairs and vacant tables, the Chaopraya Antique Café is as full as ever, offering an experience the canny owner calls “hot-pot surfing.”
Written By
TASSANEE VEJPONGSA