Thai police sentenced to life for killing drug suspect

BANGKOK (AP) — A former Thai police colonel nicknamed “Jo Ferrari” for his extravagant collection of luxury cars was sentenced with five subordinates Wednesday to life in prison for the torture and killing of a drug suspect from whom they were trying to extort money.
Allegations of corruption and rough treatment of suspects by police in Thailand are not unusual. But the assault on the suspect on Aug. 5 last year was captured on video, causing a public uproar when a lawyer who received it from a whistleblower, a junior policeman, posted it on social media.